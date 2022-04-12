- USD/CAD bulls stepping on the gas into early Asian markets.
- Oil prices are elevated and yet the CAD struggles in the face of a firm US dollar and fresh cycle highs.
At 1.2641, USD/CAD is up 0.13% on the day, little changed although in recovery mode from its weakest level in nearly four weeks. This is despite a rally in the price of oil and US data that showed a measure of underlying inflation climbing less than expected in March. The US dollar has printed a fresh cycle high in the DXY.
While the initial readout came in slightly hotter than analysts expected, with the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) posting the biggest monthly rise in consumer prices in 40 years, the data showed some signs that inflation may have peaked.
Core CPI fell short of estimates, suggesting that the Federal Reserve might not need to be in such a hurry that the market has been pricing for. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, moved up by just 0.3%, which was below the 0.5% expectations and the smallest increase since September.
However, we saw a turnaround in the greenback as US stocks sank, retracing the relief rally as money markets continue to price in a hawkish Fed. The US Treasury's 10-year auction hit a high yield of 2.72% on Tuesday, up from the 1.92% high in the previous month. With inflation expectations remaining fairly steady, if the 10-year yield continues higher beyond the 2.836% highs set this week, it will on track to test the October 2018 high near 3.26%.
This leaves the bias to the upside for the greenback and Fed officials are likely to remain hawkish. The expectations are for a 50 bp hike next month will potentially keep the US dollar on track for the March 2020 high near 103 as measured by the DXY. It has already printed a fresh cycle high on the day at 100.333.
Meanwhile, Canada's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a half-percentage point on Wednesday, its first hike of that magnitude since May 2020. It could also start to shrink its bloated balance sheet which would likely support the CAD, especially in the face of recovering oil prices.
The price of crude oil, being one of Canada's major exports, settled up 6.7% at $100.60 a barrel as Russian oil production fell to 2020 lows. OPEC also warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia. Additionally, Shanghai begins to ease mobility restrictions which are likely to continue giving relief to the price of oil.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2642
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2561
|Daily SMA50
|1.2665
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2624
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2403
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at around 0.7450, resilient to dollar’s strength
The AUD/USD pair neared the 0.7500 figure despite broad greenback’s strength at the end of the day. Aussie benefited from solid local data and higher gold prices.
EUR/USD approaches the year low as the dollar remains strong
EUR/USD trades at fresh monthly lows and not far from the year bottom at 1.0805. Core US CPI rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in March, which put mild pressure on the greenback. Nevertheless, the American currency got to recover the ground lost as stocks lost momentum.
XAUUSD en route to test $2,000?
Commodity prices soared after the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures, resulting in Gold Price reaching $1,978.59 a troy ounce, its highest since mid-March.
Dogecoin hints at a 30% rebound
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Relief as US inflation offers hope
European stock markets are heading for the second day of losses at the start of the week while the US is enjoying a boost following the latest inflation data.