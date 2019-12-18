USD/CAD benefits from WTI strength ahead of Canadian Inflation data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD fails to respect the previous day’s recovery as WTI stays firm around a multi-month high.
  • Trade positive statements from the US also drag the pair to the south.
  • Canada’s November month inflation numbers in focus for now.

USD/CAD ignores the previous pullback while declining to 1.3160 during early Wednesday. The Loonie pair seems to take clues from the WTI’s run-up to fresh highs since September as oil is the biggest export item for Canada. The quote earlier benefited from the US Dollar’s (USD) overall strength and market’s move against commodity-linked currencies.

Trade positive comments from the US diplomats like Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer seems to have pleased the energy traders during the early Asian session. The same could be witnessed in the pair’s declines.

The quote earlier recovered as the greenback cheered upbeat industrial production and housing data while also taking advantage of mostly positive Fedspeak and weaker than expected figures of Canadian Manufacturing Sales. It’s worth mentioning that the doubts over the future trade relationship between the US and China also contributed to the pair’s previous pullback.

With this, the market’s risk tone stays mostly clueless with the US 10-year treasury yields saying unchanged around 1.88%.

Moving on, traders will now concentrate on the Canadian Consumer Price Index and Bank of Canada’s (BOC) Consumer Price Index data for fresh impulse. While BOC’s Core CPI is less likely to move from 1.9% YoY, likely declines to -0.2% from +0.4% prior may drive the pair again towards the north.

Technical Analysis

50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 1.3200 acts as an immediate upside barrier for the pair whereas 1.3100 and a rising trend line since July, at 1.3050 now, can limit pair’s short-term declines.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3159
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.3163
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3243
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3233
Daily SMA200 1.3273
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3187
Previous Daily Low 1.3146
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.315
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3144
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3124
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3185
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3226

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

The pound continues to remain under heavy selling pressure amid rising Hard Brexit fears following UK PM Johnson's confirmation to parliament that the government planned legislation to ensure that the UK's post-Brexit transition period would end in Dec 2020. 

AUD/USD is seen extending losses below the 0.6850 level, with bears now eyeing 0.6800. The pair dropped heavily on Tuesday as fears of hard Brexit and the US-China trade differences kept the riskier assets down.

USD/JPY runs into fresh supply below 109.50, as the Japanese yen sees fresh safe-haven flows amid latest Japan-Russia geopolitical headlines. The yen also benefits from the market's fears over trade deal and no-deal Brexit. 

Gold prices remain on the back foot for one more day while flashing $1,475.50 as a quote during Wednesday's Asian session. The safe-haven metal failed to benefit from the market's risk-off the previous day as the USD recovered heavily on upbeat data, Fedspeak.

The pound continues to remain under heavy selling pressure amid rising Hard Brexit fears following UK PM Johnson's confirmation to parliament that the government planned legislation to ensure that the UK's post-Brexit transition period would end in Dec 2020. 

