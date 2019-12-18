USD/CAD benefits from WTI strength ahead of Canadian Inflation data

- USD/CAD fails to respect the previous day’s recovery as WTI stays firm around a multi-month high.
- Trade positive statements from the US also drag the pair to the south.
- Canada’s November month inflation numbers in focus for now.
USD/CAD ignores the previous pullback while declining to 1.3160 during early Wednesday. The Loonie pair seems to take clues from the WTI’s run-up to fresh highs since September as oil is the biggest export item for Canada. The quote earlier benefited from the US Dollar’s (USD) overall strength and market’s move against commodity-linked currencies.
Trade positive comments from the US diplomats like Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer seems to have pleased the energy traders during the early Asian session. The same could be witnessed in the pair’s declines.
The quote earlier recovered as the greenback cheered upbeat industrial production and housing data while also taking advantage of mostly positive Fedspeak and weaker than expected figures of Canadian Manufacturing Sales. It’s worth mentioning that the doubts over the future trade relationship between the US and China also contributed to the pair’s previous pullback.
With this, the market’s risk tone stays mostly clueless with the US 10-year treasury yields saying unchanged around 1.88%.
Moving on, traders will now concentrate on the Canadian Consumer Price Index and Bank of Canada’s (BOC) Consumer Price Index data for fresh impulse. While BOC’s Core CPI is less likely to move from 1.9% YoY, likely declines to -0.2% from +0.4% prior may drive the pair again towards the north.
Technical Analysis
50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 1.3200 acts as an immediate upside barrier for the pair whereas 1.3100 and a rising trend line since July, at 1.3050 now, can limit pair’s short-term declines.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3159
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3243
|Daily SMA50
|1.3203
|Daily SMA100
|1.3233
|Daily SMA200
|1.3273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3187
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.315
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3144
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3226
GBP/USD breaches 1.3100 as downward spiral extends on Brexit woes
The pound continues to remain under heavy selling pressure amid rising Hard Brexit fears following UK PM Johnson's confirmation to parliament that the government planned legislation to ensure that the UK’s post-Brexit transition period would end in Dec 2020.