- USD/CAD is being forced back by the rise of oil prices.
- Traders will now look to the Canadian inflation report this week.
USD/CAD is a touch heavy in the Tokyo open, turning red on the day so far and testing 1.26 the figure at the time of writing, sliding from a high of 1.2634 scored on the rollover between New York and early Asia.
Overall, it's been a US dollar story at the start of the week which is starting to give back some ground. In the case of CAD, oil prices have steadied as well which is providing support to the loonie as investors await inflation data due this Wednesday.
Investors will be looking to the Consumer Price Index for March that could help guide expectations for further tightening from the Bank of Canada following last week's half of a percentage point increase to 1%. This was its biggest single hike in more than two decades and done in an effort to try to limit inflation.
''We look for CPI to firm to 6.1% YoY in March, with prices up 0.9% MoM,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. ''Energy will provide the main driver, led by an 11% increase in gasoline, alongside another significant contribution from food. Motor vehicles, clothing, and shelter should help drive strength in the ex. food/energy aggregate, while the BoC's core inflation measures should firm to 3.6% y/y on average,'' the analysts at TDS said.
US oil higher
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled higher on Monday as supply disruptions in Libya offset concerns over Chinese demand amid Covid-19 lockdowns. Futures settled +1.2% higher at $108.21 a barrel due to the outages in Libya that have deepened concern over tight global supply. The country's National Oil Corp declared force majeure at an export port after protests over cancelled elections shut down its largest oil field.
As for the greenback, the dollar rose to a fresh two-year high, tracking higher US Treasury yields in thin trade. Investors are moving into the greenback and are bracing for multiple half a percentage-point rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
US rate futures market has priced in a 96% chance of a 50 basis-point tightening at the start of May when the Federal Reserve meets and about 215 basis points in cumulative rate increases in 2022, providing plenty of speculative positioning into the greenback. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, touched a three-year high of 2.884%
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2594
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.255
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2685
|Daily SMA200
|1.2627
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2644
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2604
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2676
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2521
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh 1-month lows, threatens 50-day SMA
The Australian dollar extends its losses below the 0.7400 mark, weighed by risk aversion, and threatens the 50-day SMA at 0.7330. Focus during the Asian session would be on the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest meeting minutes.
EUR/USD sees downside below yearly lows at 1.0770, focus shift to Fed Powell’s speech
EUR/USD sees more weakness below 1.0770 on a firmer DXY. The ECB will shift to rate hike measure after the conclusion of the ‘Asset Purchase Program’. This week Fed Powell’s speech and the release of the EURO’s core CPI will remain in focus.
Gold heads to mitigate the hourly bullsh impulse
The Gold Price continues to move in on a firm area of hourly support structure completing H1 H&S. Elevated inflation, recession risks and the Russia-Ukraine war continue to boost the precious meta's safe-haven appeal.
Solana bulls reclaim $100 but SOL price could still be in jeopardy
Solana price is showing overall bearish control despite today's crypto bull-run. Traders could potentially short the digital asset if the bulls cannot breach the invalidation level. SOL price failed to close above the 100-day moving average.
Will the Fed tame inflation?
The calendar is skimpy this week with most of the interesting data coming from the housing market, although now that mortgage rates are over 5%, we have some extrapolating to do. The Empire State manufacturing survey jumped to 24.6 in April from -11.8 when a mere 1% was forecast.