USD/CAD bears lurking around prospects of hawkish BoC 2022

- USD/CAD stabilises the offer near 1.2790 as markets consolidate the volatility.
- The BoC is tipped for a more aggressive approach given the tight labour market and sky-high inflation.
USD/CAD is lower on the day but is stalling the decline in the New York session finding a bottom near 1.2763 after sliding from the day's high of around 1.2857. The bulls are stepping in although the greenback is better offered across the board as per the DXY index. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading 0.35% lower at 1.2787.
The greenback has been sliding in the middle of the month in what tends to be irregular market flows considering the holiday period. This might go some way to explaining why the US dollar was so heavily offered following what was a strongly hawkish outcome of the Federal Reserve. The DXY index, which measures the greenback vs a basket of major currencies, including the Canadian dollar, has been unable to cross the 97 figure and has since fallen to as low as 95.85. The weakness in the greenback is welcomed by the commodity complex and high beta currencies, breeding life into USD/CAD's downside of late.
Focus turns to the BoC
On the domestic front, earlier this week, the headline Consumer Price Index held at 4.7% YoY in November, in line with the market consensus. This is its highest level in 30-year high including 2 decimals. Core inflation saw a slight pickup, with the average of the Bank of Canada's measures edging higher to 2.73% YoY from 2.67% in October. ''This is unlikely to faze the BoC however given the stable headline print which leaves inflation tracking near MPR projections for 4.8% in Q4,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
In other events, governor Tiff Macklem discussed the Bank of Canada's mandate renewal in his final speech of 2021 and provided more insight into the mandate renewal process. ''However'', analysts at TD Securities argued, ''the BoC's new mandate is unlikely to have any impact on policy in the near-term; as discussed on Monday, the Bank's assessment of maximum sustainable employment should not delay liftoff with inflation well above the target range, although it does raise the bar for hikes once inflation moderates (ie. 2023).''
The convergence of the Fed and BoC would be expected to keep the pair contained within familiar ranges, especially when taking into account the most recent LFS data that indicated a strong labour market being essentially at full employment. This would be expected to see wages push inflation even higher in the coming months as workers appear to have the bargaining power to demand higher compensation.
''Given this backdrop, the central bank appears to be late in its normalization of monetary policy,'' analysts at the National Bank of Canada said in a note at the start of the week. ''We expect five rate hikes next year with the kick-off occurring in March. Of course, this assumes that Omicron does not substantially undermine confidence and leads to more stringent health restrictions.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.279
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.2844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2737
|Daily SMA50
|1.2557
|Daily SMA100
|1.2591
|Daily SMA200
|1.248
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2937
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2843
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2608
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3013
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
