USD/CAD bears eye 1.2700 on firmer oil, upbeat sentiment, focus on Canada inflation, Fed Minutes

- USD/CAD remains pressured around weekly low, on the back foot for the third consecutive day.
- DXY tracks yields to pare recent gains as market sentiment improves on easing Russia-linked fears.
- Canada CPI, FOMC Minutes and US Retail Sales will decorate the calendar.
USD/CAD stays depressed around 1.2710, down 0.14% intraday heading into Wednesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair drops for the third consecutive day as the US dollar pares some of its latest gains. Also favoring the USD/CAD bears is the recently firmer WTI crude oil, the biggest export earner of Canada.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from daily top to 95.98 by the press time, after declining the most in two weeks the previous day. Further, the WTI crude oil prices print mild gains around $90.35-40 at the latest.
Behind the moves could be diffusing geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia. Hopes of no further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine tussles gained momentum after Moscow rolled back some of its troops from borders, which in turn favored the Wall Street benchmarks and weighed on prices of gold and crude the previous day.
Also acting as a bearish catalyst is the mixed US data and anxiety ahead of today’s key data/events.
It’s worth noting that, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data showed a hot factory-gate inflation figure supporting the Fed’s rate-hike concerns. That said, the PPI rose past 9.1% YoY expectations to 9.7%, versus upwardly revised 9.8% prior, in January whereas the Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy, also known as Core PPI, rallied to 8.3% versus 7.9% market consensus. Additionally, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index eased below 12.15 forecasts to 3.1, compared to -0.7 previous readouts.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around 2.0% whereas S&P 500 Future dropped 0.20% intraday at the latest. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific shares edge high by the press time.
Looking forward, January Retail Sales from the US, expected to reverse -1.9% previous contraction with +2.0% growth, will join the BOC Consumer Price Index Core, market consensus +4.6% YoY versus +4.0% prior, for the stated month to direct immediate moves. Following that, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes will be crucial amid 0.50% rate hike concerns. Above all, risk catalysts and oil price moves will be important to watch for clear direction.
Technical analysis
After multiple failures to cross a downward sloping trend line from January 06, USD/CAD broke a one-week-old rising support line the previous day. The bearish bias also gains support from the RSI line. However, a clear downside break of the 50-SMA on the four-hour chart, around 1.2715 by the press time, becomes necessary for the sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2716
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.2731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2677
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2625
|Daily SMA200
|1.2533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2775
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2701
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2729
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2844
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1350 ahead of Fed Minutes, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in two weeks around 1.1350. Market’s cautious optimism weighs on yields but the US dollar stays hopeful, as the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions linger. Focus shifts to US Retail Sales, Fed minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.3550 ahead of UK inflation
GBP/USD is battling 1.3550, extending its rebound from two-week lows ahead of the UK inflation release. The headline CPI inflation is expected to remain unchanged with 5.4% YoY figures for January. The Fed minutes awaited amid looming geopolitical concerns.
Gold: Downside appears capped near $1,845 ahead of Fed minutes Premium
Gold price is treading waters while consolidating Tuesday’s slump around $1,850, as bears take a breather ahead of the critical January Fed meeting’s minutes and US Retail Sales release.
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally. SHIB is currently retesting this barrier again, hinting at a breakdown.
US January Retail Sales Preview: Geopolitics, FOMC Minutes to impact dollar’s valuation Premium
Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rebound in January. Investors are likely to ignore the US data amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The US Dollar Index needs to clear 96.40 resistance to continue to push higher.