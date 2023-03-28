USD/CAD bears cheer softer US Dollar, bank optimism to approach 1.3600 despite sluggish Oil price

- USD/CAD remains pressured around intraday low, drops for the second consecutive day as bears poke the key support.
- Risk-on mood, softer US Data weigh on US Dollar ahead of the key catalysts.
- Oil price struggles for clear directions after rising the most in 10 months.
- Risk catalysts, second-tier US data and Canada budget eyed for clear directions.
USD/CAD bears keep controls around 1.3640-35 heading into Tuesday’s European session, positing 0.17% intraday losses during a two-day downtrend. In doing so, the Loonie pair fails to justify the latest pause in the WTI Crude Oil price, as well as the US Dollar’s broad weakness.
It’s worth noting that the WTI Crude Oil prints mild losses near $72.80 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in 10 months, marked the previous day. While the commodity’s previous uptrend could be linked to the market’s cautious optimism, the latest pullback in the black gold appears linked to China-related headlines.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops for the second consecutive day to 102.65, down 0.21% intraday by the press time.
While tracing the US Dollar’s weakness, the global policymakers’ efforts via stretched emergency credit lines to troubled banks and deposit insurance schemes underpin the firmer sentiment and weigh on the US Dollar. Recently adding strength to the risk-on mood were comments from the central bank officials pushing back the banking crisis concerns and the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) deal.
On Monday, US Treasury Department said that the US will keep using tools to prevent banking contagion as needed. Before that, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr showed readiness to tame the banking crisis while signaling ease in the inflation woes.
It’s worth noting that the recently downbeat US data weighed on the hawkish Fed bets, especially after talks of US recession, previously teased by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, which in turn exerted downside pressure on the US Dollar and USD/CAD prices. On Monday, the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index dropped to -15.7 in March versus -10.9 expected and -13.5 prior.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury yields grind lower around 3.51% and 3.92% by the press time, paring the week-start rebound after witnessing a three-week downtrend. That said, the stocks in the Asia-Pacific zone remain firmer while S&P 500 Futures print mild gains at the latest.
Looking ahead, Canada’s Annual Budget Release will be the key event for the USD/CAD pair traders to watch, in addition to the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence for March, as well as the second-tier housing and activity data.
Also read: US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) joins the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s February-March upside, near 1.3630, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CAD bears to crack.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.364
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.3661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3706
|Daily SMA50
|1.3534
|Daily SMA100
|1.3515
|Daily SMA200
|1.3363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3745
|Previous Daily Low
|1.365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3625
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3721
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds fragile barricades around 1.0820 after a rally, German Inflation in focus
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a firmer rally near 1.0820 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is struggling in extending its upside, however, more gains seem likely amid improved market sentiment.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as street anticipates a steady Fed policy
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood. The USD Index is likely to attract more offers in hopes that the Fed will keep interest rates steady. The Cable resumed its upside after a bullish hidden divergence.
Gold: 23.6% Fibo support fails Premium
Gold price is making a minor comeback after two back-to-back days of heavy declines. Gold price is finding support from a broad-based United States Dollar (USD) decline and a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields early Tuesday.
Four issues Binance CEO notes in his open address to the CFTC complaint
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has penned an official response to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which alleged that the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization violated federal laws.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February. That would make the third consecutive decline in consumer sentiment after an encouraging improvement in December that proved short-lived.