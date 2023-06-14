USD/CAD bears attack 1.3300 as Oil grinds higher, US Dollar dribbles ahead of Fed verdict

- USD/CAD fades bounce off the four-month low, remains pressured at intraday low of late.
- WTI pares weekly loss as a slump in US SPR renews Oil demand hopes, especially amid softer USD.
- US inflation favors bets suggesting a pause to Fed’s 1.5-year-old rate hike trajectory.
- FOMC projections, Powell’s Speech will be crucial for Loonie pair traders to watch for clear directions.
USD/CAD sellers occupy the driver’s seat, despite the sluggish US Dollar, as markets brace for the Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision on early Wednesday. In doing so, the Loonie pair cheers recovery in Canada’s main export item, namely WTI crude oil, as well as hopes of witnessing no rate hike from the US central bank, while printing mild losses near 1.3300 at the latest.
WTI crude oil prints minor gains around $69.60 as it pares the weekly loss, the consecutive third one in a row, amid pre-Fed consolidation. Also allowing the black gold buyers to remain firmer are the expectations of more Oil demand from the US as the world’s biggest economy runs outs of steam while keeping using the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to tame the energy price. It’s worth observing that the US SPR is down 33% compared to one year ago levels as it prints a 353 million barrel level in the recent update.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive at the lowest levels in three weeks, retreating from an intraday high to 103.30 by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies suffers from the market’s dovish expectations from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
As per the latest CME FedWatch Tool reading, there prevails more than a 90% chance of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) no rate hike during today’s monetary policy meeting, versus around 75% chance before that. The reason could be linked to the downbeat US inflation data. That said, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) drops more-than-expected and prior releases to 0.1% MoM and 4.0% YoY. However, the Core CPI, known as the CPI ex Food & Energy, matches 0.4% monthly and 5.3% yearly forecasts. It’s worth noting that the US headline CPI dropped to the lowest since March 2021 and hence justifies the market’s expectations of witnessing no rate hike from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
It should be noted that the cautious optimism in the markets, as portrayed by the S&P500 Futures and the US Treasury bond yields, also exert downside pressure on the US Dollar and the USD/CADA price.
Moving on, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for May and the risk catalysts may entertain the USD/CAD pair traders ahead of the Fed’s verdict. That said, the US central bank’s economic forecasts, dot-plot and Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the previous key support line stretched from the mid-November 2022, near 1.3330 by the press time, directs USD/CAD towards the yearly low of 1.3262 marked in February.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3309
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3478
|Daily SMA50
|1.3484
|Daily SMA100
|1.3515
|Daily SMA200
|1.3516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3379
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3286
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3462
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3313
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3235
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3184
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3462
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
