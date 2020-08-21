USD/CAD: Bears attack 1.3150 amid broad US dollar weakness, US/Canadian data eyed

- USD/CAD extends the previous day’s losses to attack Wednesday’s multi-month low.
- WTI remains mildly bid, US dollar trims earlier gains amid risk-on mood.
- Canadian Retail Sales and New Housing Price Index will precede US PMIs to entertain the traders.
USD/CAD bounces off intraday low of 1.3159 to 1.3166 in the latest upswing ahead of the European session open on Friday. Even so, the loonie pair prints 0.15% losses while declining for the second straight day.
While searching for clues, the broad US dollar weakness and mild optimism gain market attention ahead of the key preliminary PMIs for Canada and America. The US dollar index (DXY) drops for the second day to 92.60, down 0.16%, as we write.
The risk-tone sentiment cheers the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines that say Pfizer is on track to seek regulatory review in October as well as receding cases from Australia’s Victoria and the US and China. Also supporting the risk-on mood could be comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry that signaled the phase one deal with the US will be held soon. On the other hand, the Trump administration members said, “they’ll be in touch”. On the contrary, uncertainty surrounding the US stimulus package weighs on the market sentiment.
Amid all these plays, the S&P 500 Futures gain 0.20% whereas the US 10-year treasury yields also rise 1.2 basis points (bps) to 0.656% by the press time.
Other than the aforementioned catalysts, upbeat prices of crude oil, Canada’s main export item, also favor the pair bears to aim for the multi-month low.
Looking forward, market consensus favor comparatively stronger data from Canada and hence the actual outcome of the key statistics will be watched closely. Should the figures copy the pattern of the previous day’s robust ADP numbers, the pair may witness further downside.
Technical analysis
FXStreet’s Ross J Burland discusses multiple charts to highlight the made or break time,
The price of the pair is at a juncture where analysis is done from a longer-term time frame pulls out two scenarios, depending on what goes down on the daily time frame over the next day or so if it doesn't just continue to consolidate that is above and below the structure.
Read: USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish above, bearish below, potential trend-line breakouts in focus
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3168
|Today Daily Change
|-19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3187
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3308
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3687
|Daily SMA200
|1.3531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3245
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3169
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3395
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3192
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3307
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.