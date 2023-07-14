- USD/CAD remains on the defensive near the 1.3100 region.
- The US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure, hitting its lowest since April 2022.
- The hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada (BoC), the rise in crude oil prices underpin the Loonie.
The USD/CAD pair licks its wounds around the 1.3100 area, the lowest level in 10 months. The pair remains under pressure following weaker US inflation data earlier in the week.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) raised the benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.0% in its July policy meeting on Wednesday. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem stated on the policy outlook that additional interest rate hikes are necessary to slow demand growth in the economy and alleviate price pressures. This, combined with the recent rise in crude oil prices to fresh three-month highs, continues to support the commodity-linked Loonie on Friday.
On the other hand, the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure, following the softer US inflation data earlier in the week. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the performance of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit its lowest since April 2022, below 100.00.
That said, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 3.0% YoY in June from 4.0% in May, below the market anticipation of 3.1%, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.1%, the lowest figure since August 2020. The inflation report suggested that inflationary pressures in the US economy are cooling and that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be less aggressive with tightening monetary policy after an expected interest rates hike in the upcoming meeting on July 26. This, in turn, leds to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and weighed on the US Dollar as well as the USD/CAD pair.
Moving on, the US University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment data is due later on Friday. The market participants will shift their focus to the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) next week. Traders will take cues from the data and find a direction for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3109
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3228
|Daily SMA50
|1.337
|Daily SMA100
|1.348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3195
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3387
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3203
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3233
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3323
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes multi-month top above 1.1200
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh a 16-month high above 1.1200 early Friday, rising for the seventh consecutive day to brace for the biggest weekly gain since November 2022. Euro sellers need validation from 1.1180 and mid-tier US/EU data for return.
GBP/USD consolidates near 15-month high, around 1.3130 area; bullish potential intact
GBP/USD enters a bullish consolidation phase and trades just below the 15-month peak. Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle undermine the USD and lend support. Expectations for further policy tightening by the BoE also contribute to limiting the slide.
Gold could see a pullback before resuming the uptrend
Gold price is flirting with two-month highs just above the $1,960 mark on the final trading day of the week, as the US Treasury bond yields pause their run of losses. Though the downside appears cushioned by a prolonged weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) across the board.
SEC responds to Court’s ruling about XRP not being a security
The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security. The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public. Based on the comment, the commission remains on course, with plans to review the decision.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.