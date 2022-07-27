- USD/CAD extends its weekly rally to two-straight days of gains, but it is below July’s 26 high at 1.2901.
- An upbeat market mood put a lid on the USD/CAD rise as Investors prepare for the FOMC’s decision.
- US Durable Good Orders and a narrower Trade Balance, to boost the US Q2 GDP Advance on Thursday.
The USD/CAD is almost flat during Wednesday’s North American session as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision. The US central bank is expected to hike rates by 75 bps, fully reflected by the rise in US 2-year Treasury yield at 3.075%. Even though a tailwind for the Loonie, the Canadian dollar stays firm due to high crude oil prices. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2886.
USD/CAD trimmed its losses despite upbeat sentiment, lifted by positive US growth-linked data
Global equities are trading with gains, reflecting an upbeat sentiment. US corporate earnings cheered by investors keep stocks higher, but as the Fed decision time looms, the mood could turn sour as traders prepare for the Fed decision. in the meantime, the greenback is firm, gaining 0.12%, as shown by the US Dollar Index at 107.320.
US economic data revealed that the Q2 Advance GDP figure might save from printing a contractionary reading. The US Commerce Department reported that Durable Good Orders for June rose more than estimations, while the Trade Balance deficit narrowed for the third straight month. It is also worth noting that inventories are keeping pace despite increasing concerns of a recession.
However, not everything was positive, with June’s Pending Home Sales tumbling by 20%, vs. -13.8% YoY, resulting from higher interest rates. Fed officials already expressed that they were expecting the housing market to slow down, as mortgage rates have doubled since the beginning of 2022, as the Fed started its tightening cycle.
On Wednesday, the USD/CAD began trading around the daily highs at 1.2884 but tumbled as oil prices increased. However, as the Fed’s decision time approaches, USD/CAD traders have begun to reduce their exposure and prepare to assess the US central bank decision.
What to watch
The Canadian economic docket is empty. Meanwhile, on the US front, the Fed’s monetary policy decision will be unveiled around 18:00 GMT, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. On Thursday, the Q2 Advance GDP will confirm if the US entered a technical recession, though market players expect a jump from Q1 -1.5% figure to 0.5% expansion.
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2886
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2946
|Daily SMA50
|1.2857
|Daily SMA100
|1.2776
|Daily SMA200
|1.2717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2901
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2816
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2822
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2838
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2784
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!