USD/CAD back at 1.2400 after brief test of 21DMA

- USD/CAD is back at the 1.2400 level having briefly tested its 21DMA above 1.2420.
- This week, the pair is focused on the OPEC+ and Fed meetings, as well as US and Canadian jobs data.
USD/CAD is currently flirting with the 1.2400 level, up about 0.2% on the day, amid a lack of notable fundamental catalysts in recent hours. The pair at one point changed hands as high as 1.2420, coming within a whisker of its 21-day moving average at 1.2422, but has come off these highs. Canadian Building Permits data from September was released earlier in the session and was a little better than expected, up 4.3% MoM versus forecasts of a 3.1% rise, but the data has offered little support for the loonie on Tuesday, with USD/CAD trading more as a function of broader currency market dynamics. Despite buoyancy in global equities, FX markets reflect a somewhat more risk-averse tone, with risks sensitive currencies like AUD, NZD and NOK performing the worst in the G10, while the safe-haven JPY and USD do the best.
Data and central banks
The main focus for FX markets this week is on the outcome of Wednesday’s FOMC and Thursday’s BoE policy meetings, as well as on US data in the form of October ISM Services PMI on Wednesday and the October jobs report on Friday. Canadian jobs data is also released on Friday alongside the US report. A more hawkish than expected outturn from the Fed and BoE might support the USD and GBP, but it may also get the juices flowing for similar hawkish policy turns from the likes of the BoC, who most analysts suspect will stay a few steps ahead of the Fed in terms of monetary policy normalisation, which could in turn limit any CAD downside. Indeed, if this week’s Canadian labour market report supports the case for early BoC rate hikes, the stage is set for the loonie to be one of the better G10 performers.
OPEC+ meet this week
CAD traders must also, as ever, keep one eye firmly fixed on oil market dynamics; OPEC+ meet on Thursday and a Bloomberg survey out earlier on Tuesday showed that all surveyed analysts expect the cartel to stick to their existing pact which stipulates that oil production will be lifted by 400K barrels per day per month until output cuts have been fully unwound in mid-2022. OPEC+’s cautious stance in bringing supply back online slowly has faced strong international blowback and oil strategists expect that over the coming months, global oil consumption is set to outstrip oil production by a significant margin (perhaps as much as 2M barrels per day), thus contributing to tight market conditions and prices remaining well supported. WTI is on Tuesday trading in the $83.00s per barrel, within ranges of recent weeks. Should prices resume their recent march higher, this could be the impetus that loonie traders had been waiting for to send USD/CAD back towards recent lows around 1.2300, or even back towards a test of annual lows around 1.2000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 amid mixed EZ PMIs, Fed tension
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending the previous rebound amid cautious optimism and softer US Treasury yields as market impatiently await Wednesday's Fed decision. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, but reflected stretched supply chains.
GBP/USD: trades near three-week lows as Fed, BOE tensions mount
GBP/USD has hit three-week lows despite some calm on the Brexit front and amid a cautious market mood. Tensions toward the Fed's tapering decision on Wednesday and a potential rate hike from the BOE on Thursday are wracking nerves.
Gold bulls keep losing interest
Gold consolidates at the upper end of its Monday’s range, hovering in the $1,790 price zone. Market participants are in wait-and-see mode ahead of several first-tier events scheduled for the next few days, although demand for safe-haven assets has increased.
XRP price is primed for a 200% breakout
XRP price has been consolidating below a crucial trend line for nearly two months. However, a breakout seems to be around the corner as Ripple gets squeezed between vital support levels and resistance barriers.
Without Chinese growth, inflation is set to fall, market implications Premium
Chinese stimulus pulled the world from the 2008 financial crisis. Beijing's reluctance to help ailing construction companies is already weighing on growth. Global inflation is set to subside, and central banks should let it pass.