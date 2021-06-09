USD/CAD awaits US CPI, bulls ready to charge

- USD/CAD bulls are looking for an upside breakout.
- Bulls seeking for the 21-day EMA to give way post US CPI.
USD/CAD is trading at 1.2112 and flat on the day so far after moving in a tight range ahead of key foreign events between 1.2104 and 1.2113.
In what has been the worst volatility in the forex space since 2019, the currencies are treading water ahead of key events that are due in the forthcoming days.
Firstly, although without much of a reaction, the Bank of Canada stayed on course to reduce stimulus further over the coming months and as upcoming US inflation data drew attention.
There was no surprise here as the BoC, after all, has been the first major central bank to cut back on money-printing stimulus programs since the start of the covid pandemic.
Its key interest rate was left at a record low 0.25% as was the pace of quantitative easing.
The BoC said that the economy would "rebound strongly" as vaccinations against COVID-19 picked up.
Meanwhile, WTI was on the backfoot later in the day after it fell from multi-week highs following US inventory data that showed a surge in gasoline inventories.
In other news, the nation has been cautiously optimistic enough to ease some COVID-19 border restrictions, saying it was prepared to relax quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated citizens returning home starting in early July.
All eyes on US CPI
US Consumer Prices will be in focus on Thursday after the upside surprise in April sparked market turbulence.
The markets are looking for 0.5% MoM and 4.7% YoY overall, 0.5% MoM, 3.5% YoYex-food & energy.
USD/CAD technical analysis
As per the following prior analysis, the bulls are looking for an upside extension on the daily charts:
''The price has moved higher to test the 21-day EMA. A break there opens risk of a bullish extension out of the accumulation zone.
Post BoC live market
A break of the 21-day EMA will be significant.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps meeting sellers around 1.2200
The EUR/USD pair is marginally lower at the end of the day, still trading within familiar levels. ECB’s monetary policy decision and US inflation figures are likely to wake up the pair.
GBP/USD under some pressure ahead of Super Thursday
GBP/USD bears are seeking Biden to weigh on on Britain this week. Sterling was a little higher in early London trading, initially shrugging off post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland. The US dollar is up in focus as the US CPI data looms.
Gold bears seeking for critical resistance to hold post US CPI
The markets are holding out for Super Thursday with the ECB and US CPI to lay the foundations ahead of the Fed. At the time of writing, Gold is trading at $1,891.26 and flat on the day having traded within a range of between $1,887.43 and $1,899.07 so far.
XLM price shows strength above $0.36, releasing Stellar for a 30% rally
XLM price struck support at the 61.8% retracement level yesterday before rebounding to close positive on a day that initially looked bearish for the cryptocurrency complex.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
Annual CPI forecast to climb to 4.7%, core to 3.4% in May. Federal Reserve interest rate policy tied to labor market recovery. Inflation stirring in commodities, product shortages and wages. Fed seems to have begun market preparation for bond taper. US dollar is a reflection of Treasury rates.