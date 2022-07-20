- The performance of the USD/CAD pair has remained vulnerable despite a confident pullback in DXY.
- The higher inflation rate reported by Statistics Canada accelerates hawkish BOC bets.
- Oil prices are facing barricades around $100.00 as recession fears escalate.
The USD/CAD pair is displaying a lackluster performance in the early Asian session, following the footprints of the US dollar index (DXY). The asset is juggling in a minute range below the critical hurdle of 1.2900. It is worth noting that a stronger pullback in the DXY on Wednesday failed to bring a parallel pullback in the USD/CAD pair. This indicates that the loonie bulls have gotten stronger on escalated hawkish Bank of Canada (BOC) bets after the release of the inflation rate.
On Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported the plain-vanilla Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8.1%, higher than the prior release of 7.7% but remained lower than the consensus of 8.4%. The monthly inflation rate slipped firmly to 0.7% vs. 0.9% expected and 1.4% the prior release. Also, the core CPI that doesn’t inculcate volatile food and oil prices remained lower than the estimates of 6.7% at 6.2% and 10 basis points (bps) higher than the former figure.
Although the price pressure remained lower than the estimates but still remains higher than the prior figures and doesn’t show any sign of exhaustion. This keeps the odds of more jumbo rate hikes by the BOC alive. Currently, the BOC’s interest rate stands at 2.5% after the 100 bps rate hike last week.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is holding itself above 107.00 after a pullback move. The asset picked bids after testing Tuesday’s low around 106.40 with lower selling pressure. This week, the focus will remain on the S&P PMI data, which is expected to remain subdued.
On the oil front, oil prices are facing barricades continuously around the psychological resistance of $100.00. It seems that investors have started underpinning the recession fears against the supply worries as western central banks are shifting into a new leg of raising interest rates. Price pressures have not delivered a meaningful exhaustion signal yet, which indicates more policy tightening measures are ahead.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2894
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2955
|Daily SMA50
|1.2861
|Daily SMA100
|1.2769
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.299
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2868
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2936
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
