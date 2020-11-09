USD/CAD attempting to regain 1.3000 after bouncing from 1.2930 low

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • USD/CAD trims losses after hitting two-year lows at 1.2930.
  • The Canadian dollar appreciates as oil prices surge.
  • The US dollar picks up on higher US Treasury Bond yields.

The greenback is trimming losses on Monday, attempting to return above the 1.3000 psychological level after hitting prices below 1.2950 for the first time in more than two years.

Canadian dollar appreciates as crude prices rally

The commodity-sensitive Canadian dollar has opened the week on a solid pace, fuelled by the increase in crude prices after the drugmaker Pfizer announced that early analyses of its COVID-19 vaccine show a 90% effectiveness.

The price of the West Texas Intermediate barrel (WTI) surged beyond 6% after Pfizer announced the results of its tests, and is nearly 8% up on the day. WTI prices have returned to levels above $40 after having slumped to five-month lows below $34 two weeks ago on concerns about the impact of the second wave of lockdowns on global oil demand.

The greenback, however, has managed to trim losses over the US trading session as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine has also been reflected on higher US Treasury Bond yields. The 10-year Treasury note rallied 13 basis points to 0.95%, with the benchmark rate reaching 0.975% for the first time since March.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.299
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.3043
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3176
Daily SMA50 1.3204
Daily SMA100 1.3308
Daily SMA200 1.3544
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3097
Previous Daily Low 1.3019
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3049
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3067
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3009
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2976
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2932
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3165

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

