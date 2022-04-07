On a daily scale, greenback bulls are attacking the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2574. However, the trendline placed from June 2021 low at 1.2007 will continue to act as a major barricade for the asset.

Going forward, the release of the Unemployment Rate by Statistics Canada will have a significant impact on the asset, which is due on Friday. A preliminary estimate for the jobless rate is 5.4% against the previous print of 5.5%.

Also, the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers in a while have brought a broader strength to the mighty greenback. The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of March on Wednesday have indicated one or more 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hikes this year. Therefore, two out of seven rate hikes promised by Fed Chair Jerome Powell may be an elevation of half a percent.

The USD/CAD pair has rebounded sharply after sensing a firmer responsive buying to near the round level support of 1.2400. The pair has witnessed a strong upside amid broader weakness in oil prices. The oil prices have been in the grip of bears after US President Joe Biden announced an additional release of 180 million barrels in six months from the Special Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Investors should be aware of the fact that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the US and a plunge in the oil prices impact the loonie significantly.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.