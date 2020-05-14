USD/CAD Asia Price Forecast: Greenback slumps below 1.4050 vs. Canadian dollar

  • USD/CAD retraces down sharply into the New York close. 
  • USD/CAD is challenging the 1.4035 level.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is tumbling and challenging the 1.4035 level near the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. As the move down was so abrupt a break below the mentioned level can lead to further losses towards 1.3975 and the 1.3900 figure. Resistance can be expected near 1.4070 and 1.4100 levels.   
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.4070, 1.4100, 1.4150
Support: 1.4035, 1.3975, 1.3900
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4036
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.4102
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4055
Daily SMA50 1.4047
Daily SMA100 1.3613
Daily SMA200 1.342
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4115
Previous Daily Low 1.4007
Previous Weekly High 1.4173
Previous Weekly Low 1.3909
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4074
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4048
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4034
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3966
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3925
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4142
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4183
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4251

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

