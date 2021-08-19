USD/CAD approaches monthly high above 1.2700 on USD gains, Employment data eyed

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CAD applaud the gains on Thursday in the European trading hours.
  • US Dollar Index stands tall above 93.40 after Fed’s minutes of the meeting, risk-off sentiment.
  • The Canadian dollar weighs by higher CPI data, weaker commodity prices.

USD/CAD prints handsome gains on Thursday in European trading hours. After testing the low around 1.2510 on 16 August, the pair continues to rise for the fourth straight session.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2702, up 0.37% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six major currencies, inching closer to 93.50 in the wake of risk-off among investors and expectations of Fed taper’s talk.

On the other hand, the Canadian dollar failed to impress investors on falling oil prices on demand concerns.

Oil prices continued to decline for the sixth consecutive session amid demand concerns and a stronger dollar.
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said monetary policy is not a top priority for his government post-September 20 elections. The comments just came after Canada’s Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) climbed to 3.7% in July from 3.1% in June.

As for now, traders are waiting for the US Initial Jobless Weekly Claims and Candian Employment data to trade fresh trading impetus.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2706
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 1.2659
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2544
Daily SMA50 1.2459
Daily SMA100 1.237
Daily SMA200 1.2558
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2663
Previous Daily Low 1.2598
Previous Weekly High 1.2589
Previous Weekly Low 1.2489
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2576
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2553
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2682
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2747

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1700 amid firmer US dollar

EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1700 amid firmer US dollar

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1700, sitting at the lowest level since November 2020 on broad US dollar strength. Coronavirus fears underpin greenback’s safe-haven demand, DXY technical breakout adds fuel to rally amid Fed’s tapering expectations. US Jobless Claims awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD refreshes monthly lows toward 1.3700 on USD strength

GBP/USD refreshes monthly lows toward 1.3700 on USD strength

GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3700 ahead of the London open. The US dollar continues to stay strong on risk aversion and hawkish FOMC minutes. Sterling struggles with slowing inflation, which suggests BOE could be in no hurry to raise the interest rate.

GBP/USD News

Gold: The downside potential seems limited amid COVID-19 woes

Gold: The downside potential seems limited amid COVID-19 woes

Gold continued with its two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. COVID-19 jitters, the risk-off mood might help limit the downside for the safe-haven metal.

Gold News

Solana might hit $100 after a brief retracement

Solana might hit $100 after a brief retracement

Solana price saw a sudden outburst of buying pressure on August 14, which originated a massive and explosive rally. This upswing pushed SOL to a new all-time high. Solana price flashed a sell signal on August 13 and set up a red daily candlestick the next day. 

Read more

Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike

Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike

Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution,  yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.

Read more

