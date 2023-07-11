USD/CAD approaches 1.3300 as focus shifts to US Inflation and BoC policy

- USD/CAD is marching towards 1.3300 as the USD Index has gauged an intermediate cushion.
- Wednesday’s US CPI data will provide more clarity to investors about interest rate guidance.
- BoC Macklem could raise interest rates by 25 bps for the last time to 5%.
The USD/CAD is marching towards the round-level resistance of 1.3300 in the early New York session. The Loonie asset has picked strength as investors are getting cautious ahead of the United States inflation data and the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada (BoC).
S&P500 is expected to open on a mildly bullish note considering overnight gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is making efforts for extending its recovery to near 102.00. The 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering near 3.97%.
Scrutiny of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released last week strengthened expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its July policy decision. No doubt fresh payroll figures failed to match expectations, but labor cost was extremely upbeat and sufficient to make monetary policy more restrictive.
Going forward, Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will provide more clarity to investors about interest rate guidance. As per the consensus, annualized headline CPI is expected to decelerate to 3.1% against the former release of 4.0%, and core inflation is seen softening to 5.0% vs. May’s figure of 5.3% in a similar period.
A power-pack action is expected from the Canadian Dollar ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of Canada (BoC). A poll from Reuters showed that BoC Governor Tiff Macklem could raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) for the last time to 5%. Canada’s inflation has softened to 3.4% in May and further policy tightening would maintain immense pressure.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3283
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.328
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3239
|Daily SMA50
|1.3386
|Daily SMA100
|1.3487
|Daily SMA200
|1.3501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3304
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3268
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3387
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3203
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3291
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3336
