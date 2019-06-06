USD/CAD again finds support above 1.3355; another rebound coming?

- Loonie heads for the third decline out of the last four days.
- USD/CAD finds support at the 1.3360 zone, the bearish tone remains in place.
The USD/CAD pair extended the declined during the American session and printed a fresh daily low 1.3361, matching yesterday’s bottom. The area around 1.3360 capped the downside again. As of writing the pair trades at 1.3365, on its way to the lowest daily close since April 22.
A weaker US Dollar and an improvement in risk sentiment helped the Loonie. The greenback remains under pressure amid rate cut talk. The WSJ reported the Fed will debate on whether to cut interest rates as soon as at the June meeting.
Today data showed Canadian trade numbers came in much better than expected in April, with the trade deficit reaching the lowest in six months. “Looking at quarterly data, trade looks set for a rebound in Q2 after having subtracted no less than 3.9 percentage point from GDP in Q1. Real exports are on pace to expand an annualized 7.8% in the quarter on the back of their biggest back-to-back monthly rises in three years in March and April, while imports look set to drop 4.9%. This is consistent with our call for a GDP print north of 2.0% in the second quarter of the year”, said Jocelyn Paquet, analysts at NBF.
On Friday, in the US and Canada, the official employment reports are due. In the US, after the negative surprise of the ADP private employment report, the market consensus of 180K would probably look like a good number now.
In Canada, analysts at TDS look for the labour market to disappoint in May with employment falling by 5k which should push the unemployment rate to 5.8%, while wages should soften to 2.5% y/y on a sizeable base-effect from May 2018. Market consensus expect an increase of 8K in employment after the 106,5K reading of April. “We have previously argued that recent labour market strength is unwarranted by the economic backdrop and last
month's blockbuster print has not changed our view”, explained analysts at TDS.
Key levels
To the downside, the area around 1.3350/60 has become a critical support that capped the slide over the last two months. A break lower would likely clear the way to more losses, targeting 1.3310. To the upside, short-term resistance levels might be seen at 1.3425, 1.3450, and 1.3470.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair post a modest intraday advance after a mixed message from the ECB. US data kept the greenback under pressure, alongside the lack of progress in US-Mexico talks.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is creating a base near the 108.00 figure. Buyers need to break beyond 108.50 to generate bullish momentum. A breakout beyond 108.50 should lead to 108.80 and 109.20 to the upside.
NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report
Things have been looking good in the US labor market for a while now, but the positive employment trend in the United States economy could be halted tomorrow, when May's US jobs report will be released.
Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66
Gold prices have picked up a safe-haven bid and should the global macro gloom and doom story continue, portfolio diversification will likely keep the price propped up.