USD/CAD again battles 1.2700, fades bounce off three-week low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD repeats failures to stay above 1.2700 since Tuesday.
  • BOC’s Lane concentrated more on the digital currencies, Fed’s Powell struck downbeat statement.
  • WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing 11-month top.
  • Light calendar, holiday in China and Japan keeps risk catalysts in the driver’s seat.

USD/CAD wavers around 1.2700, after bouncing off the lowest since January 22 before a few hours, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the bears cheer the broad US dollar weakness amid a lack of major positive at home, except for the upbeat performance of Canada’s main export item crude oil.

Despite parting ways from Bank of Canada’s (BOC) Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, Fed Chair Jerome Powell couldn’t propel the market moves while conveying worries over the US employment. The Fed Chief also showed readiness to act should fundamentals deteriorate further.

Elsewhere, WTI also recently consolidated gains from the highest since late January 2020. This suggests the oil price moves seem to have ignored upbeat inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) as well as the US dollar weakness off-late.

Even so, the USD/CAD remains in favor of the Loonie bulls as risks remain strong, despite the latest corrective move. Also favoring the Canadian dollar could be the downbeat inflation data from the US that signals a tough road ahead for the Fed.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures stay mildly offered while following the mixed performance of Wall Street benchmarks. The dull sentiment could also be witnessed from the US 10-year Treasury yields.

Given the lack of major data/events at home and off in China and Japan, USD/CAD traders need to rely on the weekly Jobless Claims from the US as well as hints of American covid relief stimulus for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

Although the 1.2700 mark guards immediate upside, USD/CAD bulls are less likely to be convinced unless witnessing a break of the descending trend line resistance from December 21, at 1.2860 now.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2698
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.2702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2766
Daily SMA100 1.2966
Daily SMA200 1.3225
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2766
Previous Daily Low 1.2694
Previous Weekly High 1.287
Previous Weekly Low 1.2762
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2739
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2604
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2748
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2793
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2819

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

