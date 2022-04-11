- USD/CAD is inching towards the previous weeks’ high at 1.2620 as bears attack the oil market.
- Easing supply concerns and falling demand in China have brought a sell-off in the oil prices.
- An uncertain motion is expected from the DXY ahead of the US CPI.
The USD/CAD pair is exploding out of its consolidation, which placed in a narrow range of 1.2562-1.2578 in the early Asian session amid falling oil prices and a spike in the US dollar index (DXY) after a bearish open gap below 100.00.
Oil prices are carry-forwarding the previous week’s losses amid easing supply concerns and falling demand due to tight restrictions for Covid-19 in China. The International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 60 million barrels over the next six months out of their strategic stockpiles, which dictates a two million barrel extra release. Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced an additional one million barrels release of oil for six months out of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The easing supply concerns amid an additional release of oil by the countries may correct the oil prices. However, it will be interesting to look that to which extent the additional release of oil will offset the shortfall of Russian oil due to heavy sanctions by the Western counterparts.
On the demand side, the Chinese administration has kept the major populated city of China, Shanghai locked under its ‘zero tolerance’ category to contain the escalation of the Covid-19. China is the biggest importer of oil and slippage in demand by the giant will hammer the oil prices sharply.
Easing supply concerns and falling demand will underpin the greenback against the loonie going forward. Canada, being the largest exporter of oil to the US will find a dent in its inflows amid falling oil prices.
The DXY is likely to display wild moves ahead of the US inflation numbers, which will release on Tuesday. While the interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada (BOC) on Wednesday holds significant importance.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2588
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.257
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2571
|Daily SMA50
|1.2666
|Daily SMA100
|1.2691
|Daily SMA200
|1.2622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2619
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2565
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2403
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2598
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2659
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
