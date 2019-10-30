USD/CAD advances to two-week highs near 1.3200 on oil selloff, BoC commentary

  • WTI fell below $55 after EIA's crude oil stock report. 
  • Bank of Canada left the policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected.
  • US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 97.70.

The USD/CAD pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to its highest level in two weeks at 1.3185. As of writing, the pair was up 0.72% on a daily basis at 1.3180.

As expected, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it kept its policy rate unchanged at 1.75%. Commenting on the policy outlook in a press conference, BoC Governor Poloz noted that heightened uncertainty about future trade policies were impacting business investment in a negative way and added that an accommodative policy was not needed at this time to address the downside risks.

Oil falls on larger-than-expected build in US stocks

Meanwhile, the weekly report published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that crude oil stocks in the US increased by 5.7 million barrels in the week ending October 25th and weighed on crude oil prices. With the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) erasing more than 1% and slumping below $55 after the data, the commodity-related Loonie weakened against its rivals and allowed the pair to continue to push higher.

On the other hand, today's data from the US revealed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter, expanded 1.9% according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation of 1.6%, the Greenback stayed relatively quiet as investors remain focused on the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.

FOMC Preview: What 11 major banks are expecting from October meeting?

Previewing the event, "We expect the Fed to cut for a third consecutive time at next week’s FOMC meeting. When re-assessing the three reasons the FOMC gave in July and September for cutting rates – i) signs of deceleration in economic activity, ii) prudency from a risk-management perspective and iii) the inflation outlook – we think a rate cut is warranted,” said Nordea analysts in a recently published report.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3182
Today Daily Change 0.0095
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 1.3087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3191
Daily SMA50 1.323
Daily SMA100 1.3208
Daily SMA200 1.3278
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3101
Previous Daily Low 1.3042
Previous Weekly High 1.3139
Previous Weekly Low 1.3052
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3078
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3064
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3018
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2994
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3111
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.317

 

 

