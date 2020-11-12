USD/CAD advances to fresh weekly highs near 1.3150

- USD/CAD gained traction in the early American session.
- US Dollar Index pared early losses and turned flat near 93.00.
- Rising crude oil prices help CAD stay resilient against its rivals.
The USD/CAD pair spent the majority of the day moving sideways below 1.3100 but started to edge higher in the early trading hours of the American session. After touching a fresh weekly high of 1.3149, the pair retreated slightly and was last seen gaining 0.55% on the day at 1.3135.
DXY rebounds to 93.00 area
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that Initial Jobless Claims declined by 48,000 to 709,000 last week. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed unchanged in October and missed the market expectation of +0.2%. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these readings was largely muted.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both opened in the negative territory on Thursday and pointed out to a negative shift in market sentiment.
Supported by risk-off flows, the US Dollar Index (DXY) erased its daily losses and turned flat on the day near 93.00, helping USD/CAD push higher.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 1.7% on the day above $42, allowing the commodity-related CAD to stay resilient against its rivals and limiting USD/CAD's upside for the time being.
Later in the session, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1.3067
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3162
|Daily SMA50
|1.3203
|Daily SMA100
|1.3292
|Daily SMA200
|1.354
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3009
|Previous Weekly High
|1.337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3019
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3051
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2982
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
XAU/USD steadily climbs to $1880 area, fresh session tops
Gold regained traction on Thursday and recovered the previous session’s modest losses. COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD remained supportive of the uptick.
Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000
Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.
WTI loses the grip and recedes to $41.00 ahead of EIA
WTI prices tick lower and return to the $41.00 area. IEA said global oil demand forecast to shrink by nearly 9 mbpd. EIA’s report on US crude oil supplies next on tap later in the NA session.