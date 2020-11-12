USD/CAD advances to fresh weekly highs near 1.3150

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD gained traction in the early American session.
  • US Dollar Index pared early losses and turned flat near 93.00.
  • Rising crude oil prices help CAD stay resilient against its rivals.

The USD/CAD pair spent the majority of the day moving sideways below 1.3100 but started to edge higher in the early trading hours of the American session. After touching a fresh weekly high of 1.3149, the pair retreated slightly and was last seen gaining 0.55% on the day at 1.3135.

DXY rebounds to 93.00 area

Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that Initial Jobless Claims declined by 48,000 to 709,000 last week. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed unchanged in October and missed the market expectation of +0.2%. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these readings was largely muted.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both opened in the negative territory on Thursday and pointed out to a negative shift in market sentiment.

Supported by risk-off flows, the US Dollar Index (DXY) erased its daily losses and turned flat on the day near 93.00, helping USD/CAD push higher.

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 1.7% on the day above $42, allowing the commodity-related CAD to stay resilient against its rivals and limiting USD/CAD's upside for the time being.

Later in the session, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3136
Today Daily Change 0.0069
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1.3067
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3162
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3292
Daily SMA200 1.354
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3078
Previous Daily Low 1.3009
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3051
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2982
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3093
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.312
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

