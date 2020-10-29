USD/CAD advances to fresh monthly highs above 1.3300

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD regained its traction after declining below 1.3300.
  • US Dollar Index is pushing higher ahead of key US data.
  • Markets expect the US economy to show a 31% expansion in Q3.

The USD/CAD pair gained more than 100 pips on Wednesday and staged a technical correction during the first half of the day on Tuesday. After declining to a session low of 1.3275, however, the pair regained its traction and touched its best level since late September at 1.3343. As of writing, USD/CAD was up 0.13% on the day at 1.3336.

Oil selloff weighs on CAD

The heavy selling pressure surrounding crude oil seems to be causing the commodity-related loonie to have a tough time attracting investors. Dragged by heightened worries over a dismal energy demand outlook, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost more than 4% on Wednesday and extended its slide on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was trading at its lowest level since early June, losing 3.75% on the day at $35.95.

On the other hand, the greenback preserves its strength against its major rivals ahead of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and help USD/CAD push higher. The US Dollar Index, which closed the last three days in the positive territory, is currently gaining 0.2% on the day at 93.63. Markets expect the US economy to show an expansion of 31% on a yearly basis in the third quarter. 

Other data from the US will include Pending Home Sales and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Moreover, September Building Permits data will be featured in the Canadian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3337
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.3324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.32
Daily SMA50 1.3201
Daily SMA100 1.3337
Daily SMA200 1.3544
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3334
Previous Daily Low 1.318
Previous Weekly High 1.3204
Previous Weekly Low 1.3081
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3275
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3239
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3224
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3125
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.307
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3379
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3433
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3533

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

