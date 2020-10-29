USD/CAD advances to fresh monthly highs above 1.3300

- USD/CAD regained its traction after declining below 1.3300.
- US Dollar Index is pushing higher ahead of key US data.
- Markets expect the US economy to show a 31% expansion in Q3.
The USD/CAD pair gained more than 100 pips on Wednesday and staged a technical correction during the first half of the day on Tuesday. After declining to a session low of 1.3275, however, the pair regained its traction and touched its best level since late September at 1.3343. As of writing, USD/CAD was up 0.13% on the day at 1.3336.
Oil selloff weighs on CAD
The heavy selling pressure surrounding crude oil seems to be causing the commodity-related loonie to have a tough time attracting investors. Dragged by heightened worries over a dismal energy demand outlook, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost more than 4% on Wednesday and extended its slide on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was trading at its lowest level since early June, losing 3.75% on the day at $35.95.
On the other hand, the greenback preserves its strength against its major rivals ahead of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and help USD/CAD push higher. The US Dollar Index, which closed the last three days in the positive territory, is currently gaining 0.2% on the day at 93.63. Markets expect the US economy to show an expansion of 31% on a yearly basis in the third quarter.
Other data from the US will include Pending Home Sales and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Moreover, September Building Permits data will be featured in the Canadian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3337
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.32
|Daily SMA50
|1.3201
|Daily SMA100
|1.3337
|Daily SMA200
|1.3544
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3081
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3379
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3433
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to one-month low as ECB signals stimulus
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.17, to the lowest since late September. The ECB expressed concern about the spread of covid and signaled more stimulus in December. Earlier, US GDP beat estimates. The US elections are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30, reversing its Brexit-related gains. Growing concerns about coronavirus in the UK and the US elections are weighing on the pound.
Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP
Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The USD stood tall following the release of upbeat US third-quarter GDP report. The US economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace as against 31% expected.
US GDP Quick Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets
The best quarter in history – following the worst one. Gross Domestic Product jumped by an annualized rate of 33.1%, above expectations. That included a surge of 40.7% in personal consumption, a core component of the economy.
WTI collapses to $35.00, new 4-month lows
Prices of the WTI drops to 4-month lows near the $35.00 mark per barrel in the second half of the week as traders continue to track the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the demand for the commodity.