USD/CAD advances to fresh 6-day highs above 1.40 ahead of BoC policy announcements

  • WTI trades below $20 ahead of EIA data.
  • US Dollar Index recovers above 99.50 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of Canada is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25%.

The unabated selling pressure surrounding crude oil prices continues to weigh on the commodity-sensitive loonie. As of writing, the USD/CAD pair was trading at its highest level in six days at 1.4035, adding 1.15% on a daily basis.

After the data published by the American Petroleum Institue on Tuesday showed that crude oil stocks in the US increased by 13.1 million barrels in the week ending April 10th, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) continued to push lower. As of writing, the WTI was trading at $19.75, down 4.5% on the day. Later in the day, the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Weekly Petroleum Status Report will be watched closely by market participants.

Focus shifts to US data and BoC

Meanwhile, the sour market sentiment on Wednesday helps the USD find demand and recover the losses it suffered against its major peers. Ahead of Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from the US, the US Dollar Index is up 0.67% on the day at 99.52.

During the American session, the Bank of Canada will release its monetary policy statement and announce its interest rate decision. Previewing this event, “after such a busy March we expect the BoC to pause in April and do not expect any changes to the policy rate or other policy measures," said Wells Fargo analysts. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4027
Today Daily Change 0.0145
Today Daily Change % 1.04
Today daily open 1.3882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4157
Daily SMA50 1.3728
Daily SMA100 1.3434
Daily SMA200 1.3324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3925
Previous Daily Low 1.3863
Previous Weekly High 1.4262
Previous Weekly Low 1.3931
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3901
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3855
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3828
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3917
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3952
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.398

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

