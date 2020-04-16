USD/CAD advances to fresh 10-day highs near 1.4150

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index climbed above 100 during American session.
  • WTI erases majority of recovery gains, trades a little above $20.
  • Weekly Jobless Claims in the US increased by 5.2 million last week.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to below the 1.4100 handle during the early American session but reversed its direction in the last hour amid broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level in ten days at 1.4147, adding 0.25% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics Canada showed that Manufacturing Sales increased by 0.5% in February despite coronavirus-related disruptions to shipments and helped the CAD gather strength against its peers. Moreover, the technical rebound witnessed in crude oil prices provided an additional boost to the loonie as well.

DXY rises sharply

However, with the greenback finding strong demand into the London fix, the US Dollar Index (DXY) surged to a new weekly-top above the 100 mark and allowed the pair to gain traction. As of writing, the DXY was up 0.6% on the day at 100.15. Meanwhile, the weekly data published by the US Department of Labor revealed that there 5.2 million Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the week ending April 11th but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Moreover, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate erased a large portion of its daily gains and returned to $20 area to make it tough for the CAD to show resilience against the USD.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.414
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.4115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4137
Daily SMA50 1.3744
Daily SMA100 1.3442
Daily SMA200 1.3329
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4132
Previous Daily Low 1.3877
Previous Weekly High 1.4262
Previous Weekly Low 1.3931
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4035
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3974
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.395
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3785
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3694
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4206
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4297
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4462

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

