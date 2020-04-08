USD/CAD advances above 1.4000 on oil selloff, dismal Canadian data

- Building Permits in Canada declined by 7.3% in February.
- WTI drops below $24 ahead of weekly EIA data.
- US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains above 100.
The USD/CAD pair dropped below the 1.40 handle during the European trading hours but easily recovered its losses with falling crude oil prices making it difficult for the commodity-sensitive loonie to find demand. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 1.4032.
WTI turns south ahead of EIA data
After erasing more than 7% on Tuesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recovered above $25 on Wednesday but lost its traction as investors seem to be moving to the sidelines ahead of the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report. As of writing, the WTI was down 1.75% on the day at $23.80. Markets expect the EIA to announce an increase of 9.2 million barrels in the US crude oil stocks for the week ending April 3rd.
Meanwhile, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed that Building Permits declined by 7.2% on a monthly basis in February to miss analysts' estimate of -4.5% by a wide margin and put additional weight on the CAD's shoulders.
On the other hand, the souring market sentiment helps the greenback hold above the 100 handle. Later in the day, the FOMC will release the minutes of its unscheduled meeting that took place on March 15th.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US and crude oil prices are likely to continue to impact the pair's movements until the FOMC event.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.403
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4156
|Daily SMA50
|1.3657
|Daily SMA100
|1.3401
|Daily SMA200
|1.3302
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3945
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4349
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3983
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4068
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3713
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.411
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances toward 1.24 amid optimism about Johnson
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson is breathing on his own. The market mood is calm amid hopes of turning a corner on coronavirus.
EUR/USD is recovering amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, recovering amid a better market mood. Earlier, the eurozone finance minister failed to agree on a joint economic response to coronavirus =.
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
Dominance charts show a positive spin for Ether to the detriment of Bitcoin. The technical structures also favour the project led by Vitalik Buterin. XRP fights to regain the $0.20 level and position itself in the race to the moon.
WTI pierces $25 amid mixed clues, EIA data eyed
WTI holds onto recovery gains. The US catalysts seem to drive energy prices more than from the Middle East. API data escalated the inventory build, EIA might follow the footprints. Coronavirus crisis weighs on the market sentiment.
Gold remains confined in a range, around $1650 region
Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early North-American session and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1650 zone.