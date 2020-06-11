USD/CAD: 1.3585 to cap near-term strength, major support seen at 1.3365 – Credit Suisse

USD/CAD is seeing short-term strength, which ideally is capped by 1.3572/85. In the downside, the pivotal 50% retracement of the 2017/2020 surge at 1.3365 is key support, analysts at Credit Suisse note.
Key quotes
“We might see further near-term strength, which ideally stays capped at 1.3572/85 for a move back lower.”
“Post the consolidation phase and in line with the large bearish ‘descending triangle’ continuation pattern that is still in place, we see support initially at 1.3401, then the pivotal 50% retracement of the 2017/2020 surge at 1.3365/57, where we would expect to see fresh buyers at first. Removal of here in due course though would then see support next at the ‘neckline’ to the November/December 2019 base and 78.6% retracement of the 2020 surge at 1.3331/15.”
“A close above 1.3585 would see a base complete to suggest further upside is likely, with resistance thereafter at 1.3659, ahead of 1.3802.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback during the early part of Thursday's trading action.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks
Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.