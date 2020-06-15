The rebound from 1.3400 satisfied USD/CAD technical and fundamental criteria and the loonie starts the week trading at 1.3672. Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet, marks the 1.3400 level as important support set to hold any downside.
Key quotes
“The space below 1.3400 was heavily traded between June 2018 and March 2020. It is replete with support lines. The market’s cursory attempt to penetrate this zone and the rapid reversal shows that an effort to take the USD/CAD lower will require technical preparation or a shift in the fundamental outlooks for the US and Canadian economies.”
“Although the pandemic had abated and the countries that have reopened their economies show no signs of second wave of infections and fatalities, that view will need to be confirmed in the days ahead before the currencies will abandon the risk-aversion range established from early March. In the absence of a replacement scenario, the substantial technical difficultly below 1.3400 will present a formidable barrier to a lower USD/CAD.”
“Until either the US or Canadian economy offers a compelling case for a faster recovery the recent ranges will beckon. Historically the US has a more flexible and responsive economy and would be expected to resume growth faster, but with the political turmoil in American cities that may not be a case this election year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.12 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.12, extending its losses as the dollar comes in demand. Rising cases in the US Sun Belt, Beijing, and Tokyo weigh on the mood.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.25 amdi dollar strength, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.25 amid the risk-off mood and ahead of a call between UK PM Johnson and European officials attempting a breakthrough in deadlocked Brexit talks. The UK extends its reopening.
Breaking: BTC/USD dives below $9,000 amid short-term bulls capitulation
Bitcoin broke free from a triangle pattern and tested area below $9,000 during early Asian hours. The first digital coin has lost over 3% since the start of Monday and nearly 4% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $8,940 by press time.
Gold: Fails to appreciate break of weekly support line
The yellow metal prices decline to $1,728.60, down 0.12% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading. The bullion recently slipped below an ascending trend line from June 05 but a two-day-old symmetrical triangle restricts the metal’s immediate moves amid bearish MACD.
WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves
WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.