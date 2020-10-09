USD/CAD: 1.3130 is a temporary stop-gap towards a retest of 1.30 – TDS

One of the lasting features of the COVID-19 shock is the redundancy of traditional drivers like nominal interest rates while a shift to a more lasting influence from equity markets on FX. This should be notable for pairs like USD/CAD. Tactically, analysts at TD Securities like the pair lower and believe 1.3130 is a temporary stop-gap towards a re-test of 1.30.
Key quotes
“Like much of the broader FX complex, broad USD variation and risk sentiment are dominant drivers for USD/CAD. The former is a reflection of the reflation strategy/trade where the enormous monetary and fiscal stimulus set the conditions for a global revival in growth and asset price inflation – a backdrop, we think, for USD weakness. On the other hand, one of the more notable features of this crisis is the persistence of equity/ FX correlations. We think this will become a more prominent and lasting feature in the COVID-19 era as nominal interest rates have rendered themselves moot.”
“Our long-term/slow-moving valuation models suggest USD/CAD is more fairly valued between 1.27/1.30. Tactically, we think the market's mindset is to position itself for a Biden blue sweep. This is aided by fiscal stimulus talks (which have very little chance of passing before the election or in the lame-duck session). We view 1.3130 as the next notable point of support, but only as a temporary stop-gap to a retest of 1.30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.