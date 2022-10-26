“We do not have a strong reason to expect a significantly different cabinet choice in the event of a Lula victory, but if this widely held assumption were to falter, the risk of a deeper correction in BRL past 5.50 would increase sharply.”

“While a Lula victory can produce some degree of local investor disappointment, we also remain of the view that any ensuing rallies in USD/BRL towards the top end of our 5.00-5.50 target range will rapidly attract sellers – as long as the pre-vote promises by Lula about picking an ‘orthodox’ finance minister are realized.”

“We suspect that any recently re-emerged fears of postelection turbulence would likely be quickly vanquished in the event of a Bolsonaro victory, adding reasons for BRL strength to local investors’ well-documented preference for the incumbent over the opposition candidate.”

“A clear victory by President Bolsonaro is likely to be the most constructive for BRL, consistent with a rapid re-test of the 30 Aug lows in USD/BRL around 5.01.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.