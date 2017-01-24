US: With Trump’s inauguration, protectionism on the horizon - HSBC

In view of the Kevin Logan, Chief US Economist at HSBC, US President Trump set a strong populist tone in his inauguration speech.

Key Quotes

“A key element of Trump's populism is trade protectionism, and in his speech he made it clear that his administration will pursue new trade policies designed to protect American jobs and American industry. A series of six "issues" statements were posted on the new White House web site. Three of the statements mentioned prospective changes in trade policy. In his speech, Trump declared that the US "must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength."