US: Wholesale inventories and consumer credit in focus – Nomura

US: Wholesale inventories and consumer credit in focus – NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of analysts at Nomura, wholesale inventories and consumer credit data are going to be the key economic releases for today’s session.
Key Quotes
“An advanced estimate showed a 0.4% m-o-m increase in July wholesalers’ inventories with a healthy 0.6% increase from durable goods. After a long period of inventory adjustment, we continue to expect steady inventory accumulation by wholesalers. Inventory investment in H1 2017 was weak but we expect some rebound in Q3 with our current Q3 GDP tracking estimate showing a 1pp contribution to topline real GDP growth.”
“Consumer credit: Consumer credit increased by $12.4bn in June, close to the 6-month average pace but weakened slightly by a slowdown in nonrevolving credit growth, which includes auto loans and student debt. Auto lending standards have tightened recently, likely contributing to the slowdown in the expansion of nonrevolving credit. However, consumer fundamentals remain strong and we expect credit expansion to continue steadily over the medium term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.