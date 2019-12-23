US: What the impeachment process means for Biden? – ING

According to ING analysts, the US impeachment process was spurred by a whistleblower's complaint about President Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Key Quotes
“In a July phone call, Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who previously worked for a Ukrainian energy firm. Emails show that Trump then sought to withhold aid from Ukraine. However, Republicans contend that the two issues were unrelated and there was no 'quid pro quo'. They continue to allege wrongdoing by Biden, and Senator Lindsey Graham has promised an investigation.”
“This poses a major unknown for the Biden campaign. Although numerous impeachment witnesses and the Western foreign policy community say the former Vice President did nothing wrong, an investigation could still cause political problems for him.”
“A precedent is the investigation into the 2012 Benghazi attack, which put Hillary Clinton's tenure as Secretary of State on trial. In 2015, the current Republican leader in the House of Representatives admitted this inquiry was politically motivated. Similarly, the FBI investigation into Clinton’s email practices revealed no major wrongdoing but were still politically damaging.”
“Based on the small sample size of past precedents, and given that allegations about Biden are circulating mostly in media not followed by Democratic primary voters, it is unlikely to cause significant damage to him. One indicator that there is an effect will be if primary voters lower their opinion of his electability, the most important quality a candidate can have in this cycle. But we may not see evidence of such a shift for weeks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data
The EUR/USD pair eased ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly fell by 2.0% against an expected 1.5% advance. Dollar remains strong despite the big miss.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low
The American dollar is getting some attention ahead of US Durable Goods, up against most rivals. Sterling still the weakest amid hard-Brexit fears, GBP/USD down to 1.2940 price zone.
A peek at the major market drivers of 2020
We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region
Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.
USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50
The USD/JPY pair fluctuated in a 50-pip range last week and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. At the start of the new week, the pair remains stuck in its 10-day-old range and was last seen trading at 109.40, down 0.04% on a daily basis.