US weekly jobless claims to exceed 4.45 million - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analysts expect another record print in the weekly US jobless claims.

The number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance is forecasted to have exceeded 4.45 million in the week ended March 27.

Claims rose to record 3.283 million in the preceding week, according to official data released last Thursday. Markets offered US dollars in response to a sharp rise in jobless claims. On that day, the dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, fell by 1.47%.

The initial jobless claims for the week ended March 27 are scheduled to release at 12:30 GMT on Thursday.

