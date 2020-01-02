US: Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 222K vs. 225K expected

Jobless Claims came in slightly better than expected for week ending December 27th.

US Dollar Index clings to daily recovery gains near 96.70.

The number of US citizens who applied for unemployment benefits, Jobless Claims, in the week ending December 27th was 222,000, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of 225,000.

The four-week average of the Jobless Claims rose to 233,250 from 228,500 following this reading.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last up 0.26% on the day at 96.70.