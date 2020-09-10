US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims unchanged at 884,000

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US remained steady at 884K last week.

US Dollar Index remains on the back foot in early American session.

There were 884,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending September 5th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.

This reading matched last week's print (revised from 881,000) and came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 846,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen down 0.3% on the day at 92.96.

Additional takeaways

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 9.2% for the week ending August 29, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate."

"The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totalled 857,148 in the week ending September 5, an increase of 20,140 (or 2.4%) from the previous week."