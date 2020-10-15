US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 898K vs. 825K expected

- Initial Jobless Claims in the US increased by 53,000 last week.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 93.70 after the data.
There were 898,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending October 10th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.
This reading followed last week's print of 845,000 (revised from 840,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 825,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this data and was last seen gaining 0.4% on a daily basis at 93.76.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 866,250, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 6.8% for the week ending October 3, a decrease of 0.9 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending October 3 was 10,018,000, a decrease of 1,165,000 from the previous week's revised level."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is falling below 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims jump to 898K worse than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 on potential London lockdown
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.30, as reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900 ahead of US data
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI drops below $40 on renewed concerns over demand outlook
Crude oil prices gained more than 2% on Wednesday and closed the second straight day in the positive territory but started to fall on Thursday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 3% on a daily basis at $39.85.