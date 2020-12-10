US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 853K vs. 725K expected

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose by 137,000 last week.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.00.

There were 853,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending December 5th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.

This reading followed last week's print of 716,000 (revised from 712,000) and missed the market expectation of 725,000 by a wide margin.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.17% on the day at 90.93.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 776,000, an increase of 35,500 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.9% for the week ending November 28, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending November 28 was 5,757,000, an increase of 230,000 from the previous week's revised level."