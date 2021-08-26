US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 353K vs. 350K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US rose by 4,000.
- US Dollar Index edges higher toward 93.00 in early American session.
There were 353,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending August 21, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 349,000 (revised from 348,000) and came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 350,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index is edging higher in the early American session and was last seen gaining 0.12% on the day at 92.93.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 366,500, a decrease of 11,500 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.1% for the week ending August 14."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending August 14 was 2,862,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level."
