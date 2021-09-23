US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 351K vs. 320K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US rose by 16,000.
- US Dollar Index continues to push lower toward 93.00.
There were 351,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending September 18, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 335,000 (revised from 332,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 320,000.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the US Dollar Index edged slightly lower and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 93.16.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 335,750, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.1% for the week ending September 11, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending September 11 was 2,845,000, an increase of 131,000 from the previous week's revised level. "
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable around 1.1730 ahead of US ISM figures
EUR/USD recovered on a better market mood, but tepid European data prevent it from advancing further. Eyes now on official US ISM figures.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
Crypto markets take off without clear goals
Bitcoin price shows a healthy bounce off the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,727, suggesting temporary relief. Ethereum price creeps back above the $3,000 psychological level as it follows in BTC’s footsteps.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.