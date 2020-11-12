US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fall to 709K vs. 735K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined by 48,000 last week.
- US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 in early American session.
There were 709,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending November 7th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.
This reading followed last week's print of 757,000 (revised from 751,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 735,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index stays little changed below 93.00 after the data.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 755,250, a decrease of 33,250 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 4.6% for the week ending October 31, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending October 31 was 6,786,000, a decrease of 436,000 from the previous week's revised level."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
