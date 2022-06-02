Weekly initial jobless claims in the US fell to 200,000 in the week ending 28 May, below the expected drop to 210,000 from 211,000 a week earlier, data released by the US Labour Department on Thursday showed. That meant the four-week average number of claims fell to 206,500.
Meanwhile, Continued Claims fell to 1.309 million in the week ending on 21 May, from 1.343 million a week prior, larger than the expected drop to 1.325 million. That meant the insured unemployment rate fell back to 0.9% from 1.0% a week earlier.
Market Reaction
There wasn't really any market reaction specifically to the latest weekly jobless claims data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0700 after dismal US data
EUR/USD manages to hold in positive territory near 1.0700 on Thursday as the greenback struggles to find demand. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 128,000 in May, missing the market expectation of 300,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD steadies around mid-1.2500s
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2550 on Thursday with the dollar having a difficult time attracting investors. Following the disappointing ADP employment report from the US, focus shifts to Factory Orders and Unit Labor Costs data.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,860
Gold price continues to push higher toward $1,860 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory near 2.9% after the weaker-than-expected private-sector employment growth, supporting XAU/USD's upside.
After the recent pump and dump, where will Ethereum price go next?
Ethereum price has flipped its direction on the three-hour chart, undoing gains seen between May 28 and 31. While this correction might seem bearish, it could trigger a minor relief rally before a massive crash to significant levels.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!