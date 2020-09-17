US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims edged lower to 860K vs. 850K expected

Inıtial Jobless Claims in US decreased by 33,000 last week.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.00 after the data.

There were 860,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending September 12th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.

This reading followed last week's print of 893,000 (revised from 884,000) and came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 850,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged modestly higher and was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 93.28.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 912,000, a decrease of 61,000 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.6% for the week ending September 5, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending September 5 was 12,628,000, a decrease of 916,000 from the previous week's revised level."