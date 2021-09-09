US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims drop to 310K vs. 335K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US dropped to 310K.
- US Dollar Index stays depressed near mid-92.00s, daily lows.
There were 419,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending July 17, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 345,000 (revised from 340,000) and well below market expectations of 335,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to the report and was last seen trading near daily lows, around mid-92.00s.
