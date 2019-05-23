US: Weekly initial jobless claims decreased to 211K from 212K

According to the weekly data published by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), 211,000 citizens applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 18. in the U.S. "The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending May 11 was 1,676,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level." the DOL said in its publication.

"The 4-week moving average was 220,250, a decrease of 4,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 225,000."