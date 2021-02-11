US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 793K vs. 757K expected

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US decreased by 19,000.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.30.

There were 793,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending February 6, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 812,000 (revised from 779,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 757,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.17% on a daily basis at 90.27.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 823,000, a decrease of 33,500 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.2% for the week ending January 30."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending January 30 was 4,545,000, a decrease of 145,000 from the previous week's revised level."