US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 787K vs. 833K expected

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined by 3,000.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory bear 89.80.

There were 787,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 2, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 790,000 (revised from 787,000) and came in better than analysts' estimate of 833,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.27% on the day at 89.77.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 818,750, a decrease of 18,750 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.5% for the week ending December 26, unchanged from the previous week's revised rate."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending December 26 was 5,072,000, a decrease of 126,000 from the previous week's revised level."