US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 751K vs. 732K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined by 7,000 last week.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory near 92.60.
There were 751,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending October 31st, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.
This reading followed last week's print of 758,000 (revised from 751,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 732,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.9% on the day at 92.64.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 787,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 5.0% for the week ending October 24, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending October 24 was 7,285,000, a decrease of 538,000 from the previous week's revised level."
