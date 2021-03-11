US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 712K vs. 725K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined by 42,000.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory around 91.60.
There were 712,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending March 4, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 754,000 (revised from 745,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 725,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 91.63.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 759,000, a decrease of 34,000 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.9% for the week ending February 27."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending February 27 was 4,144,000, a decrease of 193,000 from the previous week's revised level."
